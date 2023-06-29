CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A judge denied bond again Thursday for a former Horry County deputy coroner accused of murder, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Christopher Dontell, 40, of Conway, was denied bond by Judge Benjamin Culbertson, the solicitor’s office said. Culbertson said there had been no change in circumstances since bond was denied for Dontell in May 2022.

Dontell was arrested on Nov. 11, 2020, and was granted a $125,000 surety bond on Nov. 19, 2020, according to the solicitor’s office. One of the conditions of that bond was an order that he could not have contact with his co-defendant, but in 2021, Judge William Seals found Dontell had violated those conditions and had his bond revoked.

The solicitor’s office said that Dontell asked Seals to reconsider the revocation, but it was denied. Dontell then filed another motion for bond that was heard in May 2022 but was denied again.

Dontell and his co-defendant, Meagan Jackson, were both charged in connection with the shooting death of Gregory Rice, Jackson’s husband, according to the solicitor’s office. Jackson reported Rice as missing on Oct. 5, 2020.

Rice’s body was found in the Pee Dee River on Nov. 8, 2020, the solicitor’s office said. He was shot multiple times.

Jackson was denied modifications to her bond in November 2022.

Jackson was granted bond in March 2022 and was asking for a modification that would have allowed her to travel to Whiteville, North Carolina, to help remodel a church with her employer, according to documents obtained by News13.

The solicitor’s office said there is no trial date set at this time.