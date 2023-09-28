HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One of the suspects charged in a missing person’s death in Horry County requested bond on Thursday and was denied, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Samantha Watts, 40, of Green Sea, is facing charges of murder; accessory after the fact to a felony; obstructing justice and multiple drug charges. She remains in jail after being arrested on Jan. 16.

Watts is one of eight suspects charged in the death of Cory Adam Soles. He was reported missing on Jan. 10, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Authorities have not disclosed the circumstances surrounding Soles’ death but warrants indicate that he was beaten to death and that his injuries included a broken leg and nose.

Three other adults and three juveniles, whose names and ages haven’t been released, have been arrested in connection with his death, according to authorities. One of the juveniles has been charged with murder in the case, police said.

According to warrants obtained by News13, Samantha Watts and a co-defendant allegedly were involved in beating Soles to death. Amber Watts and an unspecified number of co-defendants allegedly worked together to dispose of Soles’ body and hide evidence.