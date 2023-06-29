HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A bond hearing for an 18-year-old man accused of strangling a woman was held on Thursday, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Blake Linkous, 18, of Ohio, allegedly strangled a woman to death in Horry County earlier this month, according to police.
Judge Thomas Cooper granted Linkous a $150,000 surety bond with conditions of GPS monitoring, waiver of extradition, no contact with the victim’s family and he must remain with his parents, the solicitor’s office said.
Cooper also ordered Linkous to undergo a mental evaluation prior to him being released on bond, according to the solicitor’s office.
Linkous faces a murder charge in the death of 18-year-old Natalie Martin while they were visiting Myrtle Beach, the solicitor’s office said.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here
