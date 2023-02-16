HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A motion to revoke the bond of a North Carolina man facing a 2018 murder charge in Horry County was granted Thursday, 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said in a news release.

Marquis “Epic” Brown, 32, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, is facing a murder charge in the 2018 shooting death of Mark Verhasselt, according to the release. He was arrested on June 18, 2019, and was granted a $150,000 surety bond with electronic monitoring on Sept. 4, 2020.

Brown, under the conditions of the bond, could not engage in criminal activity, the release said. He was arrested on Sept. 10, 2021, in Fayetteville and charged with possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Brown posted bond on those charges, but was arrested again on Dec. 27, 2021, for trafficking in opium/heroin, among other charges, according to the release.

“Conditions of bond are not suggestions, they are court orders,” Judge Benjamin H. Culbertson said in the release. “Defendants who violate the conditions of their bond do so at their peril.”

Brown and another man, Matthew Rivera, were charged in connection with the 2018 killing in Horry County, the release said. Rivera previously pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder and was sentenced to eight years.

There is currently no trial date set for Brown.

