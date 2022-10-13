MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A breast cancer survivor is helping other breast cancer survivors with their medical bills.

Julie Bostian, board director for Caring in Our Lifetime, is a third-generation breast cancer survivor.

Twenty years ago, her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I saw how her medical bills mounted up, but fortunately she had insurance,” Bostian said. “It was an eye opener for me to realize that people who didn’t have insurance would be in a world of hurt financially.”

In response, Bostian joined Caring in Our Lifetime, a non-profit organization that assists breast cancer survivors in Horry and Georgetown counties with their medical bills.

Breast cancer patients have to fill out a form to become a recipient to receive financial assistance.

Bostian is breast-cancer-free after six surgeries. But through her breast cancer diagnoses, she found out that she also had thyroid cancer.

“I’m just looking forward to one day hopefully being declared cancer free,” Bostian said.

95% of the funds raised are directly applied to the recipients medical bills, according to Bostian. The organization also negotiates with medical providers to reduce the amount the breast cancer patient owes.

“It’s just been my mission to make my mess my message and I just feel that there has got to be a purpose behind this,” she said. “If I’m able to help one person, two people with my story and encourage them, then that makes me happy.”

Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon will partner with Caring in Our Lifetime to raise money for breast cancer survivors on Sunday.