HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — State transportation officials have closed a bridge on Highway 472 in Horry County bridge following a recent inspection.
The bridge is over Horsepen Creek, and crews are working to further inspect it and determine how to best make repairs, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said.
Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area.
