MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At 1:25 p.m., the National Weather Service in Wilmington issued a tornado warning for an observed tornado that had moved through the Socastee/Forestbrook area.

The tornado was on the ground before the warning was issued but lifted just before 1:35 p.m.

At 1:14 p.m. brief counterclockwise rotation was seen on VIPIR 13 Real Time Radar. By 1:15 p.m., the wind on the south side of the tornado was estimated at 130 mph along Socastee Boulevard in the Stalvey community. The tornado was moving quickly and estimated to be moving 55 mph to the northeast.

The tornado moved across Highwya 501 near Fantasy Harbor Boulevard and continued over Highway 31 and Carolina Forest Boulevard

The strongest winds were located south of the center of rotation. Those winds paralleled Highway 17 Bypass South crossing George Bishop Parkway and Highway 501. Once north of Highway 501, the wind continued to produce 70 mph gusts. The rotation ended at about 1:35 p.m.

The storm continued northeast and continued to generat straight-line winds around 50-60 mph.