CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Horry County Courthouse flooded Monday night after a pipe broke, according to the solicitor’s office.

The flooding impacted the first floor, including the office of 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. The Jury Assembly Pool Room was also impacted, according to the solicitor’s office.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The flooding was caused by a broken sprinkler pipe, according to the solicitor’s office. Files and equipment are being moved until repairs are made. A timeline for repairs is not known.

“Our duties will not be affected and will will not miss any court because of this water break,” the solicitor’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

The flooding caused the start of a trial for a man accused in a 2017 double murder to be delayed at least a half hour.