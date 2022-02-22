BUCKSPORT, S.C. (WBTW) — Residents in the Bucksport area were invited to the James R. Frazier community center Tuesday to hear about how they could take free classes through Horry Georgetown Technical College.

The Bucksport Community Education Program is thanks to roughly $1.9 million from funds given to Horry County as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The grant will cover enrollment costs, a survey studying the educational needs and desires of the community and upgrades to the James R. Frazier Community Center.

Vincent Myers, HGTC’s workforce development manager, said it’s needed for the Bucksport area.

“Bucksport has its challenges of being able to have access to the same educational opportunities as others because of distance and some of the transportation issues, some of the flooding issues that took place, so there’s a lot of reasons why this community has not been able to get its fair share of educational services,” Myers said.

According to HGTC, some of the programs available through the funding include:

Basic Computer

Commercial Driver’s License (CDL)

Certified Nursing Assistant (CAN)

Certified Crane Operator

Culinary & Baking

Drone Training

Emergency Medical Technology Basic (EMT)

Heavy Equipment Operator

All of the programs are available for people of all ages.

“That’s the thing with learning, it’s lifelong,” Myers said. “You start when you’re a baby till you close your eyes finally so those opportunities are still there.”

Patricia Grissitt, a Bucksport resident and former educator, Patricia Grissitt said that “unfortunately some people have fallen by the wayside and some might not realize that they can become who they want to become.”

The fact that it’s free is priceless, Grissitt said.

“There are people who have a limited budget,” she said. “There are people who have visions and goals and aspirations for their children but financially they cannot afford it,” Grissitt said.

Myers added that because of the funding that’s available, local officials “don’t have to put a dime in that for this program.”

The James R. Frazier Community Center will serve as the site of classes and have a computer lab where people can attend virtually if they don’t have access to a home device.

Those who could not attend the open house can still sign up by going to the James R. Frazier Community Center or by calling HGTC directly. You can also contact HGTC using the school’s website.