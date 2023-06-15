BUCKSPORT, S.C. (WBTW) — Bucksport-area residents expressed concerns about potential flooding along the Waccamaw River at a meeting Wednesday night hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Horry County officials.

Rose Graham is one of many Bucksports residents who have been affected by past flooding in the region.

“I’ve lost about four homes,” she said. “[It’s] the kind of flooding nobody wants to see.”

Wednesday night’s meeting was the second of three scheduled by officials to discuss flood risk reduction measures and flood impacts along the Waccamaw River. The final meeting is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Horry County government building in Conway.

During the past six years, the Bucksport area has experienced five major flood events. One of those left the community underwater during Hurricane Florence in 2018. Residents said they are still facing flooding issues because of a blocked tributary.

”They told them they were going to unblock it and they have not,” Violent Wilson said. “I’m tired of smelling dead animals in my backyard.”

Many residents said they cannot afford to relocate and are asking officials to save their land.

“I don’t want to move really,” Graham said. “Where I’m living, my mom kept it, and I will try to hold on to it. That’s what I’m trying to do.”

Bethany Ward, a project manager for the Corps of Engineers, spoke at the meeting.

“What we want to do is try to identify flood risk reduction measures,” she said. “That way we can help reduce those risks of flooding, both just structures and homes, to roads and critical infrastructure and also to reduce those life safety risks that may come with flooding from the river.”

A planned four-year study will cost $3.9 million and will include the areas of Bucksport, Socastee, Conway, Red Bluff and Longs.

“By the end of the study, we’ll have a final proposed solution, and then we take that proposal, sort of that final proposed flood risk reduction solution to Congress [and] see if Congress thinks this is an effective plan for this watershed,” Ward said. “Then, they would decide whether to authorize and fund us to then design it and go construct it.”

The Corps of Engineers hopes to be able to release some results of the study next summer.