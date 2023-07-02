HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A building along N. Kings Highway was evacuated because of a reported gas leak, Horry County Fire Rescue said.
Crews were dispatched at about 4:07 p.m. to a building in the 9000 block of N. Kings Highway for a reported gas leak in a commercial building, HCFR said. There were no reported injuries.
HCFR said the leak has been isolated and is being fixed and that crews are ventilating the building.
