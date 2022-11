HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a reported gas odor Sunday morning on Highway 90, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The gas leak happened at about 9:40 a.m. on the 5000 block of Highway 90, HCFR said.

According to HCFR, no injuries were reported and the building was evacuated.

HCFR said the building would be monitored. Crews are working with a utility company to fix the issue.

No additional information was immediately available.