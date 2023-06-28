HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews evacuated a building on River Oaks Drive Wednesday morning because of a gas leak, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 10:01 a.m. to the commercial building in the 4000 block of River Oaks Drive.

The building was evacuated as a precaution, and no injuries were reported.

A utility crew is at the scene to make repairs, HCFR said.