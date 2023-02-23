HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Buildings were evacuated after Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a call about an apparent gas odor caused by damage to a utility pipe on Highway 501 Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The reported odor was in the 4000 block of Highway 501 in the Carolina Forest area, HCFR said.

HCFR crews are monitoring as utility crews are working to fix the damaged pipe, according to the post.

No injuries have been reported. The Conway Fire Department and Myrtle Beach Fire Department are assisting.

No other information was immediately available.