Burn ban issued for Horry County due to weather conditions

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A burn ban was issued Thursday for Horry County due to current weather conditions.

The burn ban is effective immediately and will remain in effect until further notice, according to Horry County. The county said the reason for the ban is due to low relative humidity, dry, and windy conditions.

No outdoor burning is allowed while the ban is in effect.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the area of Dirty Branch Road for a one-acre outdoor fire. No injuries were reported.

According to the South Carolina Forestry Commission’s Wildfire activity page, there are 12 active fires in South Carolina and 14 contained fires.