HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A camper and several barns caught on fire New Year’s Eve morning near Aynor, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
It happened at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday on Rogers Road, HCFR said.
The fire is now under control and remains under investigation. The Horry County Police Department is assisting.
No additional information was immediately available.