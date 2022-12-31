HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A camper and several barns caught on fire New Year’s Eve morning near Aynor, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday on Rogers Road, HCFR said.

The fire is now under control and remains under investigation. The Horry County Police Department is assisting.

No additional information was immediately available.