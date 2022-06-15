HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was hurt when car caught fire and threatened to spread to a nearby building, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR was called at 9:44 a.m. to the fire on Carroll Road near Conway, crews quickly put out the fire. There was damage to a nearby shed.
No other information was immediately available.
