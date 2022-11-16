HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car crashed through a fence and hit a home Wednesday in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The crash happened in the area of Chateau Drive and Gailard Drive, HCFR said.
Two cars crashed and one of the vehicles drove through a fence, hit a shed and then a home, according to HCFR. One person is being taken to a hospital.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
The crash remains under investigation.