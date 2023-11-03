HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Forestbrook Road and Dick Pond Road because a car fire has all lanes of traffic blocked, according to a Facebook post by Horry County Fire Rescue.

The fire was extinguished and there are no reported injuries. Horry County Fire Rescue said they were dispatched at about 5:31 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area to avoid delays, and for the safety of those on scene.