HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car fire is causing traffic delays on Highway 31, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 9:43 a.m. to the fire near mile-marker 21 north, just south of Highway 501. There are no reported injuries.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area for the safety of first responders working at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.