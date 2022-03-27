GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating after a car was found in a pond late Sunday morning in Galivants Ferry, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 11:05 a.m. to the area of 346 Ridge Road, where a marine rescue and dive team was deployed to see if anyone was in the sunken vehicle. No one was found, and the vehicle was removed from the water and towed from the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. No additional information was immediately available.