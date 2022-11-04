HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A section of Bay Road near Highway 707 is expected to be closed for an extended period of time after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

There are no serious injuries in the crash in the Burgess area, HCFR said. It happened at about 1:20 p.m.

Utility crews will be working in the area to repair the damaged pole, and people are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

