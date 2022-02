HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a car crashed into a utility pole near Conway, authorities said.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 3:20 p.m. to the area of Pee Dee Highway and Browns Way Shortcut Road. The crash blocked all lanes of traffic.

Utility crews were called to repair the broken pole. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. Count on News13 for updates.