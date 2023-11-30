HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pickup truck overturned after a crash along Wesley Street in the Forestbrook area on Thursday.
It happened at about 12:30 p.m.
News13 has reached out to the South Carolina Highway Patrol to learn what caused the crash and if there were any injuries. Count on News13 for updates.
