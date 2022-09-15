HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car rolled over Thursday morning in a crash along George Bishop Parkway.

The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday near Theatre Drive. No one was transported to the hospital at the time, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Lanes of traffic were blocked as of 9 a.m., according to HCFR.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.