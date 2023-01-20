NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Country music fans will converge at the House of Blues in Barefoot Landing for the Carolina Country Music Awards show on Saturday evening.

Christy “Sweet Tea” Andrulonis is hosting the event along with News13 Chief Meteorologist Frank Johnson.

Johnson and Andrulonis will present awards to local artists in 14 different categories. The event features local artists from both North and South Carolina.

Artists will take the stage at the House of Blues to perform their song that aired on the Carolina Artist Showdown in 2022.

There will be live performances by The Blue Pickups, Kevin Nichols, Greg Parrish, Bailey Morrison and Erik Hawks.

“The CCMA’s give those musicians an opportunity to be recognized for their hard work,” Andrulonis said. “The show is also a way for fans to connect with the musicians. It’s a big party for both the artists and the fans. Everybody gets to enjoy some great ‘Carolina Roots’ music.”

Winners are selected by a panel of judges from the music and broadcasting industries.

The red carpet begins at 5 p.m. and the awards show runs until 11:30 p.m.

View ticket information on EventBrite.