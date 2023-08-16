HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will no longer hold a hearing for the principal of Ocean Bay Elementary School accused in a child abuse investigation, according to a spokesperson from the Attorney General’s office.

The spokesperson, Robert Kittle, said there will no longer be a hearing for Rebecca Schroyer. He said they referred the case to the Department of Education for an administrative review of her credentials.

The cases against Schroyer and Grace McColgan were previously set to be sent to a Grand Jury back in January.

Schroyer and McColgan, a special-education teacher at the school were arrested on Nov. 2. Both women posted bond and were released from jail.

Schroyer is charged with two counts of failing to report child abuse or neglect. She was placed on administrative leave on Nov. 1.

Warrants accused Schroyer of knowing about the abuse allegations against McColgan and not reporting them to authorities as required by law.

Schroyer was hired by the district in 2001 and became the principal at Ocean Bay Elementary School in 2016. Her attorney told News13 after her arrest that Schroyer did everything according to the law by telling who she needed to tell.

