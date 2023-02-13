ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The cause of a September two-alarm fire at an Atlantic Beach bar couldn’t be determined, according to Atlantic Beach Police Chief Quentin Robinson.
Horry County Fire Rescue and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue teams responded at 3:17 a.m. to the fire in at the Sandbox Bar and Grill in the 300 block of 30th Avenue South. The bar was formerly known as the Stars Sports Bar and Grill and the Off the Hook Nightclub.
One first responder was injured in the fire. The business was destroyed.
No other details about the fire were available.
