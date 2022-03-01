HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Centers for Disease Control has moved Horry County from a “high” to a “substantial” COVID-19 transmission rate.

The CDC defines a “high” transmission rate as more than 100 new cases, per 100,000 people, over a seven-day period. A “substantial” transmission rate is between 50 and 99 cases, a “moderate” rate is between 10 and 49 cases and a “low” rate is less than 10 new cases.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Horry County’s rate was 83.9 new cases, per 100,000 people, over a seven-day period.

Darlington, Dillon and Florence counties are in the “substantial” category. Marion County is rated as “moderate,” and Marlboro County is rated as “high.”

On Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 227 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases, 72 probable cases, 37 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 11 probable COVID-19 deaths. Of 4,491 new tests reported to the state, 5.6% were positive for the virus.

The new deaths include a probable COVID-19 death in Dillon County.

The update brings the state’s totals to 1.43 confirmed cases, 317,604 probable cases, 14,384 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 2,528 probable COVID-19 deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Two confirmed

Dillon – Two confirmed

Florence – 28 confirmed

Horry – 16 confirmed, seven probable

Marion – No new cases

Marlboro – No new cases