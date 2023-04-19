HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Roadwork started Tuesday to repair damage sustained to the Garden City beach accesses during Hurricane Ian, Horry County said on its Facebook.

The county said the following accesses will have temporary closures throughout the week to allow for parking striping and asphalts repairs.

Holly Avenue (access #2)

Azalea Avenue (access #3)

Oak Avenue (access #7)

Anglers Drive (access #9)

Seabreeze Drive (access #13)

Calhoun Drive (access #14)

Weather permitting, beginning next week there will be lane closures on North Waccamaw Drive between Hawes Avenue and Calhoun Drive between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The road will remain open with flagging operators working to allow traffic to get through the area during that time, the county said.

The county urges the public to slow down and drive cautiously to keep construction crews safe.