HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Charges have been dropped against two men accused of kidnapping and killing a 19-year-old Aynor man nearly a decade ago, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Christopher Brown of Myrtle Beach and Javon Dion Gibbs of Conway were arrested in early December 2014 and charged in the disappearance of Zachary Malinowski, who was last seen in Aynor in August 2013.

Authorities said Malinowski was leaving a basketball game on Aug. 25, 2013. His car was found several days later on Sept. 2, but he has not been found.

A trial had been scheduled in 2017, but it was delayed after one of the defense attorneys filed a motion in the case.

“We were forced to dismiss the charges against both,” a spokesman for Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office told News13 on Thursday. “On a pre-trial motion to exclude our cell phone data evidence due to a lack of a search warrant, which we felt at the time we did not need, and the law said we didn’t need, the court excluded our data, essentially gutting our case.”

The AG’s office appealed that ruling, the spokesman said, adding that over a period of about five years the ruling was upheld by the state Court of Appeals and the South Carolina Supreme Court.

“So we had no other choice but to dismiss those charges on both defendants,” the spokesman said.