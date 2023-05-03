HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Murder and weapons charges against one of three people accused in a double homicide in Myrtle Beach have been dismissed, according to a court order obtained by News13 from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Brandon Hembree had been charged with two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the June 2021 killings of Ja’Leel Stephens, 19, and Kanon Cook-Melvin, 21, both of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Attorneys for Brandon Hembree sought the dismissal, saying he was defending himself and believed that he and others were in imminent danger when he shot and killed Stephens and Cook-Melvin.

Horry County Circuit Judge Benjamin Culberston agreed, writing in the order dated April 21 that because of the circumstances “the defendant, his brother and Brady Gilcrease were all in danger of losing their lives and a reasonably prudent man of ordinary firmness and courage would have entertained the same belief.”

According to the court order, Brandon Hembree, his brother Daniel Hembree and Brady Gilcrease traveled from Greenville, South Carolina, to Myrtle Beach, where they “supported themselves by selling marijuana.”

They met up with Stephens, Cook-Melvin and two other people, all from Fayetteville, North Carolina, on June 10, 2021, and sold them marijuana at a cul-de-sac on Willoughby Lane, the order said. The two groups had not met before that date.

After the transaction, the order states that the group from North Carolina left the cul-de-sac and drove onto Willoughby Lane with the group from Greenville behind them. The North Carolina group’s car then stopped and blocked the Greenville group from continuing.

Cook-Melvin then got out of his car and approached the Greenville group’s car, the order states. Then, as he walked back to his car, the order states that Brandon Hembree “begins to feel uneasy about the situation and retrieves a 9mm pistol from the glove compartment.

Cook-Melvin then got a Glock pistol from his car and began walking toward Hembree’s car again, followed by Stephens, the order states. He then got into the back seat of the car and pointed his gun at Brady Gilcrease’s head and said, “Give me everything you got.”

At that point, the order states that Stephens then opened the driver’s side door and began hitting Gilcrease. That’s when Brandon Hembree shot and killed Cook-Melvin and Stephens.