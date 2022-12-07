CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison in connection with a May 2020 shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Dewon Cole, 21, of Cheraw, was among eight people charged after authorities said rival groups from Chesterfield County shot at each other from opposite sides of Ocean Boulevard on May 17, 2020. He pleaded guilty in January to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, the solicitor’s office said.

As the groups fired at “each other across and through traffic,” the solicitor’s office said a female employee at a shop on the corner was hit in the back. She has since recovered from her wound.

One of the men charged, Quandre Tyson, 23, of Pageland, pleaded guilty in June to charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of oxycodone and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Five others charged in the shooting have already pleaded guilty and have been sentenced or are awaiting sentencing, the solider’s office said. One suspect remains at large, and a bench warrant has been issued for that person’s arrest.

Cole was in the U.S. Navy at the time of the shooting and had no prior criminal record according to the solicitor’s office. However, because the crime is considered a violent, ‘no-parole’ felony, he will have to serve at least 85% of his sentence.

Other already sentenced in the case include:

Dennis Dashawn Stewart, 22, of Cheraw, who pleaded guilty on Sept. 7 to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Antonio Trayvon Brown, Jr., 22, of Cheraw, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature on Sept. 14. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.