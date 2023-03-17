HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was charged after police said children were living in an Horry County home with 16 dead animals that was searched after officers found an elderly woman dead on the front porch, according to a police report obtained by News13.

After discovering the body, police searched the rest of the house, according to the report. From there, police found cockroaches covering the ceilings, walls and floors.

Police said they also found trash and feces covering the kitchen, living room and bedrooms, with dead animals inside and outside of the house.

After searching the home, police arrested Krystal Alexandria Pinkowski, 37, of Myrtle Beach. She was booked into the J. Rueben Long Detention Center and charged with three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

Pinkowski had children in her custody living in the house, according to the report. Police also found 16 dead animals and said the bathroom was non-accessible because of the garbage on the floor.

The identity of the woman who was found dead has not been released. More information about the details of her death will not be released until an autopsy is completed early next week, the coroner’s office said.