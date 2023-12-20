HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Cleanup efforts are still ongoing after Sunday’s nor’easter produced an EF-1 tornado in places like Socastee and Forestbrook.

Many families in those areas packed up on Wednesday to leave their homes behind. One Socastee resident even gave a walkthrough of their home that was destroyed.

“We got here and it was a disaster, you know,” Craig Sturgill said. “Four of the trailers were just literally cut in half by a tree that fell on them.”

Sturgill owns many properties along the Grand Strand, but he has six mobile homes on Village Drive in Socastee. He said thankfully, none of his renters were hurt, but he’s devastated they lost many of their personal belongings.

“They had a chance to salvage anything that they possibly could from the trailers, but as you can see, they had it cut in half,” Sturgill said. “So, they had a lot of personal items that were just completely destroyed and lost forever.”

Sturgill said he’s been working with clean up crews to eventually haul the trailers out and bring in new ones, as well as cut down all the trees so this never happens again.

His biggest priority has been making sure his renters have food, water and a place to stay.

“We’re working as fast as we can to find replacement homes that we can bring in so that they can move back onto a street that they love,” Sturgill said.

About 10 minutes down the road in Forestbrook, a Flintlake Apartment complex resident said the tornado sounded like a plane was taking off.

When he looked out his balcony, he saw a tornado barreling toward his home. But in 30 to 40 seconds, it was gone.

“When we went outside, everything was just destroyed,” Rod Schroder said. “Trees were down in the apartments, and it was just kind of terrifying.”

Schroder said crews have been clearing the damage left behind from Sunday’s storm as quickly as possible.

“I came home the next day after work, they had a majority of it cleaned out of the building and piled up waiting to get taken away,” he said.

Several neighbors said Sunday’s storm was the last thing they’d expect in December, and they hope something as traumatic as that doesn’t happen again.