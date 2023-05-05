DENVER (AP) — Closing arguments are expected Friday in the trial of a woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson in Colorado, putting his body in a suitcase and then dumping it over a bridge in Florida.

Authorities allege Letecia Stauch killed Gannon Stauch in his bedroom a few hours before reporting him missing in 2020.

She has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. The state mental hospital concluded that Stauch was sane at the time Gannon was killed.

But the defense’s main witness, Dr. Dorothy Lewis, says the woman suffers from dissociative identity disorder and was not sane at the time.

Stauch was arrested in Myrtle Beach in March 2020 and extradited to Colorado.

Stauch was employed by Horry County Schools from November 2010 until she resigned in June 2015, the district said. She began as a para-professional, a position she held until 2012. She then worked as a special education teacher until her resignation.