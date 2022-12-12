HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Closing arguments are getting underway Monday morning in Horry County Circuit Court in the trial of two men accused of killing two men in a 2020 shooting at a Myrtle Beach restaurant.

Samuel Frye and Mardave Hunter were among four people charged after Antonio Woods, 38, of Hemingway, and Darius Hemingway, 30, of Myrtle Beach, were shot to death at Allen’s Food Basket restaurant on Oct. 12, 2020. Six others were wounded in the shooting.

Their murder trial began on Tuesday.

Two other men, Tyrese Deshawnd Lighty and Lonnell Damond Duckett Jr. were also charged in the case. Lighty was arrested in Bexar County, Texas, in February 2021. In opening arguments, prosecutors said Lighty has pleaded guilty after being charged with murder and would testify that Frye and Hunter were with him at the time of the shooting.

