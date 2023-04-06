HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A trial for a man accused of killing a father and son in August 2018 in Horry County is winding down.

Jurors began deliberating early Thursday afternoon after hearing closing arguments from prosecutors and defense attorneys earlier in the day.

Randy Grainger is on trial for allegedly shooting and killing Robert and Robbie Ford who lived in the Conway area.

Police officers found the two men dead after they were called to a home off Highway 19 to do a welfare check. Grainger was one of three people arrested two years later.

Prosecutors said Thursday that Grainger’s DNA was found on a skull cap and that Grainger allegedly was promised $20,000 if he killed the father and half-brother.

Jury selection in the trial began Monday.

