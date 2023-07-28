HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The U.S. Coast Guard is now leading the investigation into a boating incident on the Intracoastal Waterway in Horry County that claimed the life of an 11-year-old Massachusetts girl.

The move is standard practice whenever a commercial vessel is involved, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said on Friday. No additional information about the investigation was immediately available.

Olivia Knighton was among nine people thrown overboard on July 17 when their 23-foot boat was hit by a large wake from another boat, the DNR said. There were 12 people on the boat at the time, and no one else was hurt.

Knighton was hit by the boat’s propeller and died at a local hospital, the DNR said. The incident happened at about 12:15 p.m. in the area of Waterfront Avenue, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Olivia’s father, Brad Knighton, is a retired goalkeeper for the New England Revolution MLS team.