CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — Recent inflation is causing Coast RTA to amend its fiscal year 2022 budget.

The general manager went before the Horry County Infrastructure and Regulations Committee Tuesday and asked for approval for the resolution to amend their budget to combat inflation.

Coast RTA general manager Brian Piascik said they’ve had to raise the average wage by $2.50 to remain competitive in the labor market.

He says gas prices and usage have outpaced expectations. Piascik said at the peak of inflation they were paying $4.70 four per gallon for diesel and $3.71 per gallon for gas.

The revised budget increased by about $487,000, which will primarily cover fuel, facility maintenance and the salaries of transit staff.

To fund the increase, Coast RTA wants to use $475,000 of their $750,000 American Rescue Plan Act funds to get them through Sept. 30.

“We haven’t taken advantage of the $750,000 in ARPA funds, fares haven’t happened, and unfortunately, the vehicle acquisitions sort of hitting us at a point, where we are hurting for cash a little bit,” Piascik said.

The infrastructure and regulations committee approved the Coast RTA’s resolution to amend their fiscal year 2022 budget. Now it will go to the council for full approval.