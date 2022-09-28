MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Coast RTA has suspended service Friday due to impacts from Hurricane Ian.

Service is suspended due to expected high winds, according to officials.

The Grand Strand was placed under a tropical storm warning late Wednesday afternoon. Horry County and North Myrtle Beach have both declared states of emergencies. Gov. Henry McMaster also declared a state of emergency statewide.

Ian is on pace to impact South Carolina as a tropical storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.