CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina and Charleston are among the eight teams that will participate in the 2023 Myrtle Beach Invitational, according to an announcement Thursday.

The eight teams are:

College of Charleston (Colonial)

Coastal Carolina (Sun Belt)

Furman (Southern)

Liberty (Atlantic Sun)

Saint Louis (Atlantic 10)

Vermont (Conference USA)

Wichita State (American)

Wyoming (Mountain West)

The Myrtle Beach Invitational will be held Nov. 16, 17, and 18 at the HTC Center in Conway.

UCF, Baylor, Utah State, and UMass all have won the Myrtle Beach Invitational Championship Trophy.