CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina Coach Jamey Chadwell tweeted about a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night that left three Virginia football players dead.

“Our program is heartbroken for UVA, the victim’s families, loved ones and the entire community of Charlottesville,” Chadwell said. “Our prayers are with all involved.”

Coastal Carolina is scheduled to play Virginia on Saturday. There has been no word on the status of the game as of Monday morning.

One of the people killed in the shooting was Lavel Davis Jr., a football player from Dorchester.

Wilson Football coach Rodney Mooney coached Davis at Woodland in the Lowcountry.

“And the nonsense continues!” Mooney tweeted. “Another young man loses his life for no reason. Such a bright future and an incredible young man. You’ll be missed ‘Big Show’ (The original). What a pleasure you were to coach at Woodland. Prayers up for the Davis family and Woodland community.”

The school has confirmed the shooting occurred on a bus full of students returning back to the university campus after a field trip. University football players Devin Chandler, from the Charlotte area, and D’Sean Perry, from Miami, were also confirmed to have been killed in the shooting.

Two additional victims were taken to the hospital with injuries, one is in critical condition, and one is in good condition, according to the school.

UVA police identified the shooting suspect as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a student at the university. He was taken into custody Monday morning.

WRIC and WFXR contributed to this report.