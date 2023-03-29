HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Coastal Carolina football player was arrested after allegedly carrying a gun on campus, according to a warrant obtained by News13.

Troy Dela Vega, 20, was arrested Tuesday and charged with carrying weapons on school property.

Dela Vega allegedly admitted to carrying an IWI Masada 9mm handgun on March 19, according to the warrant.

Dela Vegas has been suspended indefinitely from all football activities, according to a university spokesperson. His Twitter page indicates he played tight end.

A CCU quarterback was arrested last week and charged with simple possession of marijuana, carrying or displaying a firearm in a public area and unlawful sale or delivery of a pistol, online booking records show.