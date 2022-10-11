HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University lifted as shelter in place alert Monday evening after a law enforcement presence at an apartment complex near the university.
The university initially tweeted out an alert about the law enforcement activity telling students to shelter in place, but no other details were provided. At 7:23 p.m., the university lifted the shelter in place, but told students to avoid the area of The Cove.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
News13 has reached out to law enforcement for more information and are waiting to hear back.