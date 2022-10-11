HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University lifted as shelter in place alert Monday evening after a law enforcement presence at an apartment complex near the university.

The university initially tweeted out an alert about the law enforcement activity telling students to shelter in place, but no other details were provided. At 7:23 p.m., the university lifted the shelter in place, but told students to avoid the area of The Cove.

News13 has reached out to law enforcement for more information and are waiting to hear back.