HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A “commercial vehicle” overturned Sunday afternoon on Carolina Bays Parkway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The single-vehicle crash happened at about 2:50 p.m. in the area of Carolina Bays Parkway and Highway 501, HCFR said. No one was taken to a hospital.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.