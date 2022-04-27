HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several groups came together Wednesday to support a community oyster reef restoration project in Horry County.

People gathered behind the Burroughs and Chapin Center at Coastal Carolina University in Conway to bag recycled oyster shells. The event is part of the Hog Inlet Watershed Management Plan, according to Keith Walters, a CCU marine science professor.

Walters said the goal was to re-establish oyster reefs or increase the number of oyster reefs within Hogs Inlet. He said those involved wanted to help give back to the environment.

“We tend to build relatively small areas, but if we keep doing it over time, that builds up and definitely improves the environment long term,” Walters said. “So it’s, you know, sort of a feel good, give back kind of thing.”

The group will be in North Myrtle Beach to implement the bagged oysters Thursday morning.