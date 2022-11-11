MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A veteran’s advocacy office is working to improve health care access for vets and their families.

After retiring from the Coast Guard, Frank Bullock dedicated his life to improving the lives of veterans.

“All over the nation, Concerned Veterans for America is out and about at multiple events….we like to have the focus for Veterans Day be about Veteran’s Day and honoring the veterans that have served and sacrificed so much for our nation and keeping their memory alive,” Bullock said.

Concerned Veterans for America is a nationwide organization that advocates for veterans and their families with health care and foreign affair issues.

Bullock believes veterans in America deserve better health care options after their time serving.

“Veterans have sacrificed so much, they were willing to sacrifice their lives,” Bullock said. “They’re pulled away from their loved ones and their family and friends. And in return, we believe they should be afforded the absolute best options for health care.”

Concerned Veterans for America introduced legislation in the House and it is currently pending. The legislation would not only expand options for veterans looking to access health care, but it would also improve wait times.

“There is legislation pending, it’s referred to as the G.H.A.P.S. Act,” Bullock said. “It’s the Guaranteed Health Care Access to Personnel Who Served. This would codify by law veteran’s choice to receive health care that they so rightly deserve.”

There are no South Carolina representatives or senators that are sponsoring or co-sponsoring the bill. Senator Tom Tillis is the only co-sponsor from North Carolina. Bullock said that is something he hopes will change soon.