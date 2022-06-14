ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. — A concrete truck caught fire after coming into contact with a power line early Tuesday afternoon, knocking out power to about two dozen Santee Cooper customers in the Atlantic Beach and North Myrtle Beach areas, authorities said.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched at 12:49 p.m. to the fire on 29th Avenue in Atlantic Beach. Crews quickly put out the fire, and there were no injuries.

At 1:45 p.m., Santee Cooper’s power outage website showed about 25 customers without service. The website showed 3:15 p.m. as the estimated time for restoration.

HCFR asked people to avoid the area to allow first responders to work safely.

NNorth Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is assisting at the scene.

