HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Delaware-based company awarded a contract in 2013 to build an extension of the Carolina Bays Parkway is seeking more than $42 million in a lawsuit against Horry County and the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The lawsuit filed on Nov. 1 on behalf of Flatiron Constructors Inc. alleges breach of contract, breach of implied warranty, interference and negligence. SCDOT administered the contract on behalf of Horry County.

“The State did not comply with the terms of the Construction Contract throughout the course of the Project and caused Flatiron to incur significant damages,” the lawsuit states.

The contract for the four-mile extension of Highway 31 from Highway 544 to Highway 707 included building six bridges, the main one over the Intracoastal Waterway, the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit claims the defendants “hindered” Flatiron’s ability” to complete the work by not sticking to “industry standard deadlines” that were a part of the contract. It also cited “unreasonable” changes to the contract and “inadequate” oversight of the project.

According to the lawsuit, Flatiron had 1,220 days from Feb. 3, 2014, to complete the project but was unable to do because of the state’s actions and flooding caused by a tropical weather system in October 2105 and additional flooding in early 2016.

As a result, the lawsuit states that the project wasn’t completed until December 2019 and that “the State improperly assessed liquidated damages against Flatiron under the Construction Contract, asserting that Flatiron had failed to meet Project completion deadlines.”

The lawsuit also states that Horry County “realized the benefits” of the completed projected and that the country should not “retain the benefit for Flatiron’s services without justly compensating” the company for the work it did.

The lawsuit seeks “judgment and payment of $42 million, plus interests, costs, attorneys’ fees and such other relief as the Court deems just and proper.”

Count on News13 for updates.